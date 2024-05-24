'Wasn't Like Harry Potter': Orry Says He Was SHOCKED To Find No Snacks, Drinks On Train To Kodaikanal

Orry |

Rising social media sensation Orry Awatramani, aka Orry, is always the talk of the town. He is known for his controversial remarks, and now once again the influencer is in the news for sharing details about his childhood and his experience of travelling by train.

In his vlog on YouTube, Orry shared a story of his travel journey by train to Kodaikanal, Tamil Nadu. He revealed that he was shocked to know that the train did not offer any drinks or snacks. He felt like he 'wasn’t like the train on Harry Potter'.

Orry Talks About His School Days

Orry visited his school and met the kids studying there, who called him 'the most relevant person in the world'. He so shared that he was the Regina George of his school as he made a Burn Book, similar to Mean Girls and termed himself an 'inconsiderate social climber'.

He went on to reveal that he used to gossip a lot and discuss things with people. He also talked about a teacher who gave him the nickname of a pretender, which everyone started calling him.

All About Orry Awatramani

Fans are very speculative about his profession, as the influencer calls himself Liver. But as per his LinkedIn profile, he is a social activist from Mumbai and works as a Special Project Manager at the Reliance Industries Limited Chairperson Office.

On the educational front, he has pursued a Bachelor's in Fine Arts and Communication Design from New York's Parsons School of Design.

The influencer is often seen partying and attending events with Gen Z actors like Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, Ananya Panday, and Nysa Devgn, among others.