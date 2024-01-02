 Wake Up Sid 2 On The Cards? Ranbir Kapoor, Konkona Sensharma's Reunion Sparks Rumours (WATCH)
Directed by Ayan Mukerji, Wake Up Sid was released in 2009.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Tuesday, January 02, 2024, 06:03 PM IST
Ranbir Kapoor and Konkana Sensharma, who starred together in Wake Up Sid, recently reunited for a new project after 15 years. Fans are curious to know if the duo are shooting for Wake Up Sid's sequel.

In the video, Ranbir is seen donning a navy blue shirt and off-white pants, Konkana, on the other hand, was dressed like her character from Wake Up Sid, as she wore a white kurta, blue denim jeans and paired it with a dupatta around her neck. Shikha Talsania, who played the role of Laxmi Inder Advani was also seen in the video.

Check it out:

After the video went viral, many fans in the comments section expressed joy. A user said, "Please confirm, can't wait. one of my favourite comfort movies." Another netizen wrote, " “Sid and aisha 15 years later. Wow i feel so old."

While another user wrote, "I wish there will be wakeup sid 2 its amazinngg film underated .btt inspiring especially for people who have long journey ahead."

Meanwhile, Wake Up Sid marked Ayan Mukerji's directorial debut. The film also starred Anupam Kher, Supriya Pathak, Rahul Khanna, Kashmera Shah, and Namit Das among others.

On the work front, Ranbir is currently basking in the success of Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal, which also starred Rashmika Mandanna, Bobby Deol, Anil Kapoor, and Tripti Dimrii.

Konkana, on the other hand, has Metro... In Dino and Preetam Mukherjee's mystery film Bioscope.

