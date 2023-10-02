 Konkona Sensharma Talks About Wake Up Sid Sequel, Recalls First Interaction With Ranbir Kapoor
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentKonkona Sensharma Talks About Wake Up Sid Sequel, Recalls First Interaction With Ranbir Kapoor

Konkona Sensharma Talks About Wake Up Sid Sequel, Recalls First Interaction With Ranbir Kapoor

Directed by Ayan Mukerji, Wake Up Sid was released in 2009.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, October 02, 2023, 08:19 PM IST
article-image

Wake Up Sid, starring Konkona Sensharma and Ranbir Kapoor, continues to remain one of the favourites among people. It was released in 2009 and was directed by Ayan Mukerji.

Today, Wake Up Sid has completed 14 years since its release, and Konkana, who played the role of Aisha, revealed if a sequel is in the making. Talking to Filmfare, she talked about how Sid and Aisha's future would look and added, "Realistically, because everyone has that one big romance in their life. Not everyone marries their first love, which can be a good or a bad thing."

Read Also
Did Ranbir Kapoor Cut Down His Fees By 50 Per cent For Animal?
article-image

Further, the actress said that she thinks it'll be fun to see if there is a sequel. "They are with other people, and they meet again, and they have that one interesting conversation. A whole Before Sunrise and Before Sunset scene That would be interesting," said Konkana.

Konkana also recalled her first interaction with Ranbir Kapoor, who plays the role of Sid. The actress said that their first meeting was at the rehearsals, and it was an 'easy equation.'

"I think it must have been the rehearsals and not the first day of the shoot. Ayan was good with the preparation. Credit goes to him because he did such a fantastic job of writing the characters and making them come alive. I remember we used to talk about what books Aisha may have read, coming up with a background story together. Those days, there were CDs, and he gave me a CD of Aisha's favourite songs, the old movie songs," she concluded.

Wake Up Sid Anupam Kher, Supriya Pathak, and Rahul Khanna, among others.

Read Also
Konkana Sen Sharma, Mohit Raina's 'Mumbai Diaries 26/11' to release on Amazon Prime Video on THIS...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Vivek Agnihotri On Casting Alia Bhatt & Kangana Ranaut Together In A Film: 'I Will Die If..'

Vivek Agnihotri On Casting Alia Bhatt & Kangana Ranaut Together In A Film: 'I Will Die If..'

Russell Brand Faces Second Round Of Investigations In Ongoing Rape And Sexual Harassment Case

Russell Brand Faces Second Round Of Investigations In Ongoing Rape And Sexual Harassment Case

Bipasha Basu On Trolls Attacking Her For Weight Gain After Daughter Devi's Birth: 'Would Like To...

Bipasha Basu On Trolls Attacking Her For Weight Gain After Daughter Devi's Birth: 'Would Like To...

Konkona Sensharma Talks About Wake Up Sid Sequel, Recalls First Interaction With Ranbir Kapoor

Konkona Sensharma Talks About Wake Up Sid Sequel, Recalls First Interaction With Ranbir Kapoor

Boney Kapoor Reveals Sridevi 'Starved' To Look Good On Screen: 'She Had Blackouts, Didn't Take It...

Boney Kapoor Reveals Sridevi 'Starved' To Look Good On Screen: 'She Had Blackouts, Didn't Take It...