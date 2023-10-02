Konkona Sensharma Talks About Wake Up Sid Sequel, Recalls First Interaction With Ranbir Kapoor

Wake Up Sid, starring Konkona Sensharma and Ranbir Kapoor, continues to remain one of the favourites among people. It was released in 2009 and was directed by Ayan Mukerji.

Today, Wake Up Sid has completed 14 years since its release, and Konkana, who played the role of Aisha, revealed if a sequel is in the making. Talking to Filmfare, she talked about how Sid and Aisha's future would look and added, "Realistically, because everyone has that one big romance in their life. Not everyone marries their first love, which can be a good or a bad thing."

Further, the actress said that she thinks it'll be fun to see if there is a sequel. "They are with other people, and they meet again, and they have that one interesting conversation. A whole Before Sunrise and Before Sunset scene That would be interesting," said Konkana.

Konkana also recalled her first interaction with Ranbir Kapoor, who plays the role of Sid. The actress said that their first meeting was at the rehearsals, and it was an 'easy equation.'

"I think it must have been the rehearsals and not the first day of the shoot. Ayan was good with the preparation. Credit goes to him because he did such a fantastic job of writing the characters and making them come alive. I remember we used to talk about what books Aisha may have read, coming up with a background story together. Those days, there were CDs, and he gave me a CD of Aisha's favourite songs, the old movie songs," she concluded.

