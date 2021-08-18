Advertisement

Actors Konkana Sen Sharma and Mohit Raina will be seen together in Amazon Prime Video's new series 'Mumbai Diaries 26/11'.

It is a fictional drama that pays tribute to the frontline workers set against the backdrop of the 26/11 terror attacks in Mumbai.

It depicts the untold story of doctors, nurses, paramedics, and hospital staff who worked tirelessly to save lives during the terror attacks that ravaged the city on November 26, 2008.

Created by Nikkhil Advani and produced by Emmay Entertainment, the series also stars Tina Desai, Shreya Dhanwanthary, Satyajeet Dubey, Natasha Bharadwaj, Mrunmayee Deshpande & Prakash Belawadi.

On Wednesday, the makers announced that the show will release on September 9, 2021, across over 240 countries and territories.

In a release, the makers said that 'Mumbai Diaries 26/11' is a fictional edge-of-the-seat medical drama set against the backdrop of the unforgettable night that also united the city.

The series is an account of events that unfold in the Emergency Room of a government hospital, while exploring the challenges faced by the medical staff at the hospital as well as other first responders across the city of Mumbai in dealing with a crisis of immense magnitude.

