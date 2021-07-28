The Empire: Kunal Kapoor's first look as 'Baadshah' from Nikkhil Advani 's epic drama revealed

Disney plus Hotstar, on Wednesday, revealed the first look of Kunal Kapoor as 'Baadshah' from the epic period drama 'The Empire'.

Introducing a regal king by blood, and fearless warrior by instinct; Disney plus Hotstar unveiled the first look of actor Kunal Kapoor from the upcoming series 'The Empire', a magnum opus mounted on an unprecedented scale.

The 'Rang De Basanti' actor makes his digital debut with this monumental period adventure drama as he essays the role of an emperor with a fierce and edgy appearance that is both powerful and intense.