The debate surrounding Animal shows no signs of fading away anytime soon. Filmmaker Sandeep Reddy Vanga is reportedly working on an extended version for its OTT premiere. As a result, audiences and keen cultural observers can expect additional animated conversations and discussions in future dialogues.
Ranbir Kapoor Was Hit 20-25 Times By Rashmika Mandanna During Karva Chauth Scene In Animal: Pranay Reddy Vanga Reveals
The Animal producer and brother to filmmaker Sandeep Reddy Vanga comes clean about some of the controversies, the film's depiction and messaging has generated
Sachin TUpdated: Tuesday, December 26, 2023, 07:48 PM IST