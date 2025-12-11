Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery OTT Release- When & Where To Watch Daniel Craig's Film Online?

Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery |

Rian Johnson's much-awaited mystery film, Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery, is finally set to release digitally soon. The film had its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival on September 6, 2025, and was released in theaters on November 26, 2025. The film received a good response from audiences. It is set to stream on Netflix, starting from Friday, December 12, 2025.

About Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery

The streaming giant shared the intriguing poster of the film on X and wrote, "Behold the new poster for Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery. In select theaters now. Coming to Netflix December 12." The film is based on themes of faith, spirituality, redemption, and disillusionment within organised religion.

Storyline

Wake Up Dead Man follows detective Benoit Blanc as he probes the enigmatic murder of a charming priest, Monsignor Jefferson Wicks, within a locked church chamber in a remote New York parish. He confronts a younger priest, Father Jud, while revealing disturbing truths about faith, power, and concealed existences within the seemingly pious community. This Gothic mystery revolves around the conflict between faith and rationality, as Blanc attempts to unravel a traditional "locked-room" enigma while delving into profound spiritual themes, resembling a spiritual 'whodunnit' filled with numerous red herrings and prominent celebrities.

Cast and characters

The film features Daniel Craig as Benoit Blanc, Josh O'Connor as Rev. Jud Duplentis, and Josh Brolin as Msgr. Jefferson Wicks, Glenn Close as Martha Delacroix, Jeremy Renner as Dr. Nat Sharp, Mila Kunis as Geraldine Scott, Andrew Scott as Lee Ross, Kerry Washington as Vera Draven, Thomas Haden Church as Samson Holt, Daryl McCormack as Cy Draven, and Joseph Gordon-Levitt cameos as a baseball announcer, among others.