 3 Roses Season 2 OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch This Telugu Series?
The Telugu web series 3 Roses is a comedic drama focusing on three close friends named Ritu, Jhanvi, and Indu, who come together in Hyderabad to confront familial demands to marry and establish their lives.

Updated: Thursday, December 11, 2025, 02:11 PM IST
article-image
3 Roses is a Telugu-language series created by Maruthi, directed by Maggi, and written by Ravi Namburi. The series is based on themes of women's empowerment, family drama vs. personal choices, and rediscovering bonds amidst personal and professional challenges, offering a fresh, relatable take on women's narratives in India. The series narrates the tale of three girls who navigate through personal and professional lives.

3 Roses Season 2: Streaming details

3 Roses Season 2 is set to be released on Aha, starting from December 12, 2025. The music of the series is composed by Sunny M.R. It is produced by Sreenivasa Kumar Naidu (SKN) under the banner of Action Cut Movies. S. B. Uddhav has done the editing and M. N. Balreddy has done the cinematography of the series.

Plot overview

Cast and characters

The series features Eesha Rebba as Rithika, Poorna as Indu, Payal Rajput as Jhanavi, Harsha Chemudu as Prasad, Prince Cecil as Kabir, Hema as Rithika's mother, Sangeeth Sobhan as Alex, Sai Ronak as Chandu, Jhanavi's bestfriend, Saurabh Dhingra as Pratyush, Goparaju Ramana as Indu's uncle, Snehamadhuri Sharma, Naga Mahesh as Rithika's father, Ishan as Sameer, Rithika's ex-boyfriend, and Satyam Rajesh as Indu's matrimonial alliance, maong others.

