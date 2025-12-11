 Saali Mohabbat On OTT: Everything You Need To Know About Radhika Apte & Divyendu Sharma's Film
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentSaali Mohabbat On OTT: Everything You Need To Know About Radhika Apte & Divyendu Sharma's Film

Saali Mohabbat On OTT: Everything You Need To Know About Radhika Apte & Divyendu Sharma's Film

Saali Mohabbat is a gripping thriller that revolves around Smita, a housewife from a small town whose world collapses when her husband and cousin are discovered dead.

Sunanda SinghUpdated: Thursday, December 11, 2025, 02:56 PM IST
article-image
Saali Mohabbat |

Saali Mohabbat is a thriller drama film which is written and directed by Tisca Chopra. It is one of the most anticipated films of the year, which features Radhika Apte, Divyendu Sharma, and Anurag Kashyap in the lead roles. The film had its world premiere at the 55th International Film Festival of India in Goa in 2024. Featuring a haunting ambiance, complex characters, and a keen analysis of concealed domestic struggles, the film offers a novel perspective in the Indian thriller genre.

Saali Mohabbat: Streaming details

Saali Mohabbat is set to stream on ZEE5, starting from December 12, 2025. The streaming platform shared the trailer of the film on X, "Jab ishq ka charm aur crime ka harm takraega, tab Saali Mohabbat ka asli rang ubhrega… ❤️‍🔥Kyuki jo boya hai, woh kaatana hi padega. 🌹🔪Trailer Out Now!"

Plot overview

FPJ Shorts
'He Was Very Nervous, His Hands Were Trembling': Congress MP Rahul Gandhi On Union Home Minister Amit Shah's Lok Sabha Speech - Video
'He Was Very Nervous, His Hands Were Trembling': Congress MP Rahul Gandhi On Union Home Minister Amit Shah's Lok Sabha Speech - Video
Thane Municipal Corporation Signs MoU With NGO To Launch School For Underprivileged Children
Thane Municipal Corporation Signs MoU With NGO To Launch School For Underprivileged Children
Central Employees Await 8th Pay Commission, Govt Clarifies Timeline & Fitment Factor
Central Employees Await 8th Pay Commission, Govt Clarifies Timeline & Fitment Factor
Navi Mumbai: Real Estate Developer's Gold Chain Worth ₹13 Lakh Stolen; 4 Servants Named In Police Case
Navi Mumbai: Real Estate Developer's Gold Chain Worth ₹13 Lakh Stolen; 4 Servants Named In Police Case

Saali Mohabbat is a gripping thriller that revolves around Smita, a housewife from a small town whose world collapses when her husband and cousin are discovered dead. A dubious detective begins to suspect her deeper involvement, pushing her into a tangled mix of love, betrayal, secrets, and hidden resilience to reveal the truth.

Read Also
Four More Shots Please! Season 4 OTT Release: When & Where To Watch This Anticipated Series Online?
article-image

Cast and characters

The film features Radhika Apte as Smita, Sauraseni Maitra as Shalini Saxena, Divyenndu as Ratan Pandit, Anurag Kashyap as Gajendra Bhaiya, and Sauraseni Maitra as Shalini Saxena, among others. The film is directed by Tisca Chopra and written by Tisca Chopra and Sanjay Chopra. Namrata Shenoy has done the screenplay. It is produced by Jyoti Deshpande, Dinesh Malhotra, Vipin Agnihotri, and Manish Malhotra under the banner of Jio Studios and Stage5 Production. It is edited by Sanyukta Kaza, and Karan Kulkarni has composed the music of the film.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Malicious And Incorrect': Abhishek Bachchan Reacts To Rumours Of Divorce With Aishwarya Rai...

'Malicious And Incorrect': Abhishek Bachchan Reacts To Rumours Of Divorce With Aishwarya Rai...

Saali Mohabbat On OTT: Everything You Need To Know About Radhika Apte & Divyendu Sharma's Film

Saali Mohabbat On OTT: Everything You Need To Know About Radhika Apte & Divyendu Sharma's Film

3 Roses Season 2 OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch This Telugu Series?

3 Roses Season 2 OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch This Telugu Series?

The Devil X (Twitter) Review: 'Proper Commercial Film', 'Disappointed'; Darshan Starrer Gets Mixed...

The Devil X (Twitter) Review: 'Proper Commercial Film', 'Disappointed'; Darshan Starrer Gets Mixed...

Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery OTT Release- When & Where To Watch Daniel Craig's Film...

Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery OTT Release- When & Where To Watch Daniel Craig's Film...