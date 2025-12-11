Saali Mohabbat On OTT: Everything You Need To Know About Radhika Apte & Divyendu Sharma's Film

Saali Mohabbat |

Saali Mohabbat is a thriller drama film which is written and directed by Tisca Chopra. It is one of the most anticipated films of the year, which features Radhika Apte, Divyendu Sharma, and Anurag Kashyap in the lead roles. The film had its world premiere at the 55th International Film Festival of India in Goa in 2024. Featuring a haunting ambiance, complex characters, and a keen analysis of concealed domestic struggles, the film offers a novel perspective in the Indian thriller genre.

Saali Mohabbat: Streaming details

Saali Mohabbat is set to stream on ZEE5, starting from December 12, 2025. The streaming platform shared the trailer of the film on X, "Jab ishq ka charm aur crime ka harm takraega, tab Saali Mohabbat ka asli rang ubhrega… ❤️‍🔥Kyuki jo boya hai, woh kaatana hi padega. 🌹🔪Trailer Out Now!"

Trailer Out Now!#SaaliMohabbat Premieres 12th Dec, only on #ZEE5#SaaliMohabbatOnZEE5@radhika_apte @divyenndu @anuragkashyap72… pic.twitter.com/MbdrbWMcOV — ZEE5Official (@ZEE5India) November 26, 2025

Plot overview

Saali Mohabbat is a gripping thriller that revolves around Smita, a housewife from a small town whose world collapses when her husband and cousin are discovered dead. A dubious detective begins to suspect her deeper involvement, pushing her into a tangled mix of love, betrayal, secrets, and hidden resilience to reveal the truth.

Cast and characters

The film features Radhika Apte as Smita, Sauraseni Maitra as Shalini Saxena, Divyenndu as Ratan Pandit, Anurag Kashyap as Gajendra Bhaiya, and Sauraseni Maitra as Shalini Saxena, among others. The film is directed by Tisca Chopra and written by Tisca Chopra and Sanjay Chopra. Namrata Shenoy has done the screenplay. It is produced by Jyoti Deshpande, Dinesh Malhotra, Vipin Agnihotri, and Manish Malhotra under the banner of Jio Studios and Stage5 Production. It is edited by Sanyukta Kaza, and Karan Kulkarni has composed the music of the film.