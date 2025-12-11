 The Devil X (Twitter) Review: 'Proper Commercial Film', 'Disappointed'; Darshan Starrer Gets Mixed Response From Netizens
Darshan starrer The Devil has hit the big screens today (December 11, 2025). Many people have already watched it, and they are sharing their reviews on X (Twitter). The movie has received a mixed response from netizens. Read on to know more...

Murtuza IqbalUpdated: Thursday, December 11, 2025, 01:46 PM IST
Kannada actor Darshan is currently in jail in connection with the Renukaswamy murder case. But his movie The Devil has hit the big screens today (December 11, 2025), and the actor's fans were excited to watch it. Many moviegoers have already watched the film, and they are sharing their reviews on X (Twitter).

A netizen tweeted, "#TheDevil - 3/5. @dasadarshan 's performance was PEAK. Screen Presence 🔥🔥 Heroine's acting was too good. Excellent 1st half The 2nd half could've been made better (sic)."

Another X user wrote, "Another banger by @dasadarshan and for a proper commercial film lovers. His Acting❤️‍🔥📈💥 The Climax worm, was a #PrakashVeer trademark. Go watch at your nearest theatres #TheDevilReview #DBoss “Come what may, this fandom will stay united. No amount of propaganda can break it (sic)."

One more netizen tweeted, "#TheDevil 😞 No proper story,Routine presentation, No high moments, Streched Only positive #Darshan Presence,Dual roles,Face-off scenes, interval, pre climax🔥 Apart from that, feels like regular commercial movie without anything new to offer. Disappointed (sic)." Check out the tweets below...

Well, The Devil has received a mixed response from the netizens.

The Devil Box Office Collection Day 1

The Devil, which is directed by Prakash, is expected to take a good opening at the box office. As per early estimates, the movie might mint a double-digit number on its first day. We can expect The Devil to collect around Rs. 10-15 crore at the box office on Thursday.

But, as the reviews are mixed, it will be interesting to see whether the film will be able to show a jump at the box office during the weekend or not.

Darshan Shares Message From Jail For His Fans

Ahead of the film's release, a message of Darshan from jail for his fans was shared on Instagram. Check out the post below...

Let's wait and watch whether The Devil will become a hit at the box office or not.

