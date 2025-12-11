The Devil X (Twitter) Review: 'Proper Commercial Film', 'Disappointed'; Darshan Starrer Gets Mixed Response From Netizens

The Devil X Review |

Kannada actor Darshan is currently in jail in connection with the Renukaswamy murder case. But his movie The Devil has hit the big screens today (December 11, 2025), and the actor's fans were excited to watch it. Many moviegoers have already watched the film, and they are sharing their reviews on X (Twitter).

A netizen tweeted, "#TheDevil - 3/5. @dasadarshan 's performance was PEAK. Screen Presence 🔥🔥 Heroine's acting was too good. Excellent 1st half The 2nd half could've been made better (sic)."

Another X user wrote, "Another banger by @dasadarshan and for a proper commercial film lovers. His Acting❤️‍🔥📈💥 The Climax worm, was a #PrakashVeer trademark. Go watch at your nearest theatres #TheDevilReview #DBoss “Come what may, this fandom will stay united. No amount of propaganda can break it (sic)."

One more netizen tweeted, "#TheDevil 😞 No proper story,Routine presentation, No high moments, Streched Only positive #Darshan Presence,Dual roles,Face-off scenes, interval, pre climax🔥 Apart from that, feels like regular commercial movie without anything new to offer. Disappointed (sic)." Check out the tweets below...

#TheDevil - 3/5. @dasadarshan's performance was PEAK.

Screen Presence 🔥🔥

Heroine's acting was too good.

Excellent 1st half

The 2nd half could've been made better. https://t.co/Ki4KYOguSo — Vimal Kumar (@Kettavan_Freak) December 11, 2025

Another banger by @dasadarshan and for a proper commercial film lovers.

His Acting❤️‍🔥📈💥



The Climax worm, was a #PrakashVeer trademark.



Go watch at your nearest theatres #TheDevilReview #DBoss



“Come what may, this fandom will stay united. No amount of propaganda can break it” pic.twitter.com/Vf28UmqHuX — Shravan Balu (@ShravanBalu_) December 11, 2025

#TheDevil 😞

No proper story,Routine presentation, No high moments, Streched



Only positive #Darshan

Presence,Dual roles,Face-off scenes, interval, pre climax🔥



Apart from that,feels like regular commercial movie without anything new to offer



Disappointed#TheDevilReview #DBoss pic.twitter.com/4hnkON7QC8 — Sreenivas Kalyan (@Sreenivas0428) December 11, 2025

ನಂಗೆ ಕಾಡುತ್ತಿರುವ ಕಟ್ಟ ಕಡೆಯ ಪ್ರಶ್ನೆ



ಬದುಕಿದ್ದು ಯಾರು ಸತ್ತಿದ್ದು ಯಾರು



Devil ತಿಂತಿದ್ದ ಮಾತ್ರೆ ಏನು



1st half too slow

2nd Nyc

Bgm was utterflop

Stylish Action blocks

Heroine’s performance low

Devil acted well



Movie ratings - 3/5 #TheDevil #Thedevilreview #DevilReview — ಸುದೀಪ್ (@Sudeeprockzzz) December 11, 2025

Devil honest opinion first half lit 🔥 second half shit 💩 #DBoss𓃰 #TheDevil — Bharath S (@bharath_gowda21) December 11, 2025

Well, The Devil has received a mixed response from the netizens.

The Devil Box Office Collection Day 1

The Devil, which is directed by Prakash, is expected to take a good opening at the box office. As per early estimates, the movie might mint a double-digit number on its first day. We can expect The Devil to collect around Rs. 10-15 crore at the box office on Thursday.

But, as the reviews are mixed, it will be interesting to see whether the film will be able to show a jump at the box office during the weekend or not.

Read Also Supreme Court Cancels Bail Of Actor Darshan Toogudeepa In Renukaswamy Murder Case

Darshan Shares Message From Jail For His Fans

Ahead of the film's release, a message of Darshan from jail for his fans was shared on Instagram. Check out the post below...

Let's wait and watch whether The Devil will become a hit at the box office or not.