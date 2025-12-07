Man Vs Baby OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Rowan Atkinson's Film Online?

Man Vs Baby OTT Release Date | Netflix

Fans of the legendary comic actor Rowan Atkinson, best known for iconic characters like Mr. Bean and Johnny English, have something exciting to look forward to again. His upcoming film Man Vs Baby is finally gearing up for its OTT premiere, and audiences worldwide are waiting to witness Atkinson's signature slapstick humour wrapped in a new family-friendly storyline. The series is set to stream on Netflix, streaming giant.

About Man VS Baby

The streaming giant shared the pictures of the film and wrote, "Save the date. Man VS Baby, a new family series with creator Rowan Atkinson. Premiering on December 11 exclusively on Netflix." The series is based on themes of responsibility, the chaos of unexpected parenthood, and emotional growth.

🚨احفظوا التاريخ. Man VS Baby مسلسل عائلي جديد

مع المبدع روان أتكينسون. يُعرض في 11 ديسمبر حصريًا على نتفليكس. pic.twitter.com/1HtE5hvaiI — ɐuǝɯxᴉlɟʇǝu (@NetflixMENA) December 4, 2025

Plot overview

The storyline of the series Man vs. Baby centers on Trevor Bingley (Rowan Atkinson), a clumsy individual who has to balance housesitting in a lavish London penthouse during Christmas while unexpectedly looking after a baby abandoned at a school nativity performance.

Cast and characters

The series features Rowan Atkinson as Trevor Bingley, Steve Edge as Police Officer, Susannah Fielding as House Manager, Sunil Patel as Desk Sergeant, Alanah Bloor as Maddy, Sunetra Sarker, Angus Imrie, Claudie Blakley as Jess, and Alanah Bloor as Maddy, among others. The series is created by Rowan Atkinson and William Davies. It is written by Rowan Atkinson and William Davies. It is directed by David Kerr. Chris Clark, William Davies, and Kate Fasulo has produced the series.