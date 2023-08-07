Vivek Oberoi Recalls Being 'Manipulated Out Of Work & Crushed' In Film Industry: 'It's An Open Secret'

Bollywood actor Vivek Oberoi was touted to be a heartthrob after the success of 'Saathiya', which released in his debut year 2002. But soon after, his career tanked and he disappointed the audience with his film choices. He made headlines because of his personal life as well, and that too worked against him.

Oberoi was famously in relationship with Aishwarya Rai and if that wasn't enough, he went on to publically lock horns with Salman Khan, accusing him of sabotaging his career in an explosive press conference.

But things died down pretty soon, and Oberoi's presence in the film industry trickled down further. And now, the actor has stated in a new interview that he was not even given the chance to prove himself.

'Nothing worse than feeling helpless': Vivek Oberoi

During a recent chat, Oberoi recalled how he was "manipulated out of work" and "crushed", and that the entire ordeal made him feel helpless.

Claiming that he faced marginalisation in the film industry, he said that he can understand if someone is not getting films because their earlier projects had failed. "But the feeling of being so helpless when you know it is going to happen again and again, and that you are going to get maneuvered or manipulated out of work or crushed and not even get the opportunity to prove yourself, that is very frustrating," he said.

When asked if he knows about the individuals responsible for his situation, Oberoi quipped, "Of course I do. It's a small industry, and it's an open secret".

He went on to say that the entire episode taught him to be humble and grounded, and to not abuse his power and position.

Vivek Oberoi's upcoming films

Oberoi will be next seen in Rohit Shetty's debut web series 'Indian Police Force', which is a part of his extensive "cop universe".

The series stars Sidharth Malhotra in the lead and it also features Shilpa Shetty.

