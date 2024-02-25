Vivek Oberoi Recalls Attending Sushant Singh Rajput's Funeral, Admits Having Same Thoughts 'About Things' As Him

Sushant Singh Rajput's death took the nation by shock after he was found dead in his Bandra, Mumbai, apartment on June 14, 2020. The cause of death was said to have been suicide. Vivek Oberoi was one of them who attended the late actor's funeral.

Talking about the same, Vivek told Humans Of Bombay that there were 20 people at Sushant's funeral, and in that rain, he saw his father's 'shattered eyes.'

"The only thought I had looking at his body there was, ‘Buddy if you had seen this scene, if you saw what this action would do to the people you love, you wouldn’t have taken this step. Think what would you do by ending your life to the ones who genuinely love you, the hurt and pain. You don’t want to cause them pain. Go into love and light, to the people who actually love you. There will be catharsis, you will cry, it will all come out. I was fortunate that I had that home, I have that home, family, which holds me in those moments. I sat on the floor, put my head on my mother’s lap like a baby and cried and wondered ‘Why is this happening to me?’ I cried for 40 minutes and then she asked me, ‘When you were winning those awards, getting all the fame and love, did you ask why me?’”

Further, Vivek admitted to having similar thought 'about things' as Sushant. He said that when professional and personal life starts going wrong at the same time, it gets dark. "I have been there, at the edge of darkness. It is not that I have not thought about things that Sushant did.”

On the work front, Vivek was last seen in Rohit Shetty's Indian Police Force.