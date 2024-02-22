Big Relief For Rhea Chakraborty In Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case: Bombay HC Quashes LOCs Against Her & Family

The Bombay High Court has quashed Look Out Circulars (LOC) issued against Bollywood actress Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik Chakraborty and their father Indrajit Chakraborty, an Army veteran, in connection with Sushant Singh Rajput's death case.

Rhea, her brother and father can travel outside India without court's permission.

The LOC was issued against the trio in 2020 by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), the agency investigating the death of Sushant. An LOC restricts an individual from foreign travel without prior approval from the court.

According to a report in PTI, division bench of Justices Revati Mohite Dere and Manjusha Deshpande allowed the petitions filed by Rhea, Showik and their father against the LOCs issued against them.

CBI's advocate Shreeram Shirsat requested the bench to stay the operation of its order for a period of four weeks so that the agency could file an appeal in the Supreme Court. However, the HC refused to stay its order.

Rhea and Showik were arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau under the provisions of the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act post the death of her then boyfriend, actor Sushant. They are currently out on bail in the case.

Sushant was found hanging at his apartment in suburban Bandra on June 14, 2020. After a case of alleged abetment to suicide was registered against Rhea by Sushant's parents, a parallel probe into alleged drug procurement by her also began on the basis of her WhatsApp chats.

Rhea was arrested in September 2020 and was later shifted to the Byculla jail where she spent almost six weeks.

Rhea was out of work for several years and in April 2023, she started the shoot of MTV Roadies season 19. She was one of the gang leaders on the reality show. On the film front, she was last seen in the 2021 thriller Chehre, which featured Amitabh Bachchan, Emraan Hashmi, and others.