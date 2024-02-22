 Big Relief For Rhea Chakraborty In Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case: Bombay HC Quashes LOCs Against Her & Family
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentBig Relief For Rhea Chakraborty In Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case: Bombay HC Quashes LOCs Against Her & Family

Big Relief For Rhea Chakraborty In Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case: Bombay HC Quashes LOCs Against Her & Family

Rhea Chakraborty, her brother and father can travel outside India without court's permission

Urvi MahajaniUpdated: Thursday, February 22, 2024, 12:20 PM IST
article-image

The Bombay High Court has quashed Look Out Circulars (LOC) issued against Bollywood actress Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik Chakraborty and their father Indrajit Chakraborty, an Army veteran, in connection with Sushant Singh Rajput's death case.

Rhea, her brother and father can travel outside India without court's permission.

The LOC was issued against the trio in 2020 by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), the agency investigating the death of Sushant. An LOC restricts an individual from foreign travel without prior approval from the court.

Read Also
Bombay HC Reserves Order On Rhea Chakraborty's Plea To Suspend LOC Against Her In Sushant Singh...
article-image

According to a report in PTI, division bench of Justices Revati Mohite Dere and Manjusha Deshpande allowed the petitions filed by Rhea, Showik and their father against the LOCs issued against them.

CBI's advocate Shreeram Shirsat requested the bench to stay the operation of its order for a period of four weeks so that the agency could file an appeal in the Supreme Court. However, the HC refused to stay its order.

Rhea and Showik were arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau under the provisions of the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act post the death of her then boyfriend, actor Sushant. They are currently out on bail in the case.

Sushant was found hanging at his apartment in suburban Bandra on June 14, 2020. After a case of alleged abetment to suicide was registered against Rhea by Sushant's parents, a parallel probe into alleged drug procurement by her also began on the basis of her WhatsApp chats.

Rhea was arrested in September 2020 and was later shifted to the Byculla jail where she spent almost six weeks.

Rhea was out of work for several years and in April 2023, she started the shoot of MTV Roadies season 19. She was one of the gang leaders on the reality show. On the film front, she was last seen in the 2021 thriller Chehre, which featured Amitabh Bachchan, Emraan Hashmi, and others.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Big Relief For Rhea Chakraborty In Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case: Bombay HC Quashes LOCs Against...

Big Relief For Rhea Chakraborty In Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case: Bombay HC Quashes LOCs Against...

Netflix Postpones Release Of Indrani Mukerjea's Documentary, To Arrange Special Screening For Bombay...

Netflix Postpones Release Of Indrani Mukerjea's Documentary, To Arrange Special Screening For Bombay...

Janhvi Kapoor, Varun Dhawan To Reunite For Karan Johar's Love Story Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari

Janhvi Kapoor, Varun Dhawan To Reunite For Karan Johar's Love Story Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari

All India Rank Review: Varun Grover's Film Ranks Below Average As An Indie 3 Idiots And 12th Fail

All India Rank Review: Varun Grover's Film Ranks Below Average As An Indie 3 Idiots And 12th Fail

Inside Kareena & Saif's Son Jeh's Spiderman-Themed Birthday Party

Inside Kareena & Saif's Son Jeh's Spiderman-Themed Birthday Party