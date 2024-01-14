Vivek Oberoi Defends Sandeep Reddy Vanga Amid Animal Criticism: 'As An Artist, You Can't Have Boundaries'

Calling Sandeep Reddy Vanga as someone "who thinks out of the box", actor Vivek Oberoi says he wants to work with the "Animal" director one day. Vivek's father, veteran actor Suresh Oberoi starred in Vanga's latest "Animal" and in 2019's "Kabir Singh", which was the Hindi remake of the director's Telugu debut "Arjun Reddy".

Vivek also said Vanga reminds him of director Ram Gopal Varma, who gave the actor a break with the 2002 gangster drama "Company". "He (Vanga) is a man who feels madly (for cinema). The day he calls me and says, 'I have this role for you', I'll be like, 'Count me in'.

"I want to be directed by a person who thinks out of the box. It reminds me of what Ramu ji (Varma) used to be," the actor, who will next be seen in Rohit Shetty's "Indian Police Force", told PTI in an interview here.

"Animal", one of the top grossing Hindi films of 2023, was slammed by a section of viewers and critics for its poor portrayal of women, misogyny and graphic violence.

Asked to comment on Vanga receiving flak for the movie, Vivek said "artists, crazy people, and maverick thinkers" often court criticism for their work.

"As a creative person, I don't believe in judging people by any moral compass because moral compass can shift. There was a time when if you (women) didn't cover your head, you would receive flak for it.

"If you are a professional working where other men were involved, you would receive flak. So, things change, the moral compass shifts... As an artist, you cannot have boundaries. You have to see things from an artistic perspective," the 47-year-old added.

Vivek said he is happy for his father, known for films such as "Phir Wahi Raat", "Sharabi", "Vijaypath" and Soldier", who is receiving several offers after the success of "Animal".

In "Animal", Suresh Oberoi played the role of Ranbir Kapoor's grandfather. The film also starred Anil Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Triptii Dimri and Prem Chopra, among others.

"He (Vanga) chased my father and said, 'You have to be part of 'Animal'. You were part of 'Kabir Singh', you are my lucky charm'. He made him do it. He (dad) was so happy working with Sandeep on set.

"Then, Ranbir made it so comfortable, he has this whole sense of respect and values... You want to work with people who make you feel nice. Dad is so excited, he is getting so many offers," he said.

Vivek also heaped praise on his father. "He is such a fine actor... He is one of those people who is ahead of his times. He was doing natural performances when the tone was melodrama in the '80s. He is in his 70s and he has so much to give as an actor but he has to be inspired," he said.