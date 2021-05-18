Vivek Oberoi, Kailash Kher, Hema Malini, others join hands for a Covid relief fundraiser

Over the past few weeks, several Bollywood celebs have come forward to lend a helping in India’s fight against Covid. From Amitabh Bachchan to Anushka Sharma... the list is endless and exhaustive! Recently, a campaign, #IamOxygenMan was unveiled, which aims at raising Rs 5 crore to provide healthcare for the needy and underprivileged. It is being heralded by Dr Vivek Bindra, Founder and CEO, Bada Business with support from actor Vivek Anand Oberoi, in association with the Kailash Kher Foundation. The other people associated with the venture are Gopal Krishna Goswami from Iskcon, Kailash Kher, Hema Malini, Shaan, Sonu Nigam, Mika Singh, Daler Mehndi and Shankar Mahadevan.
Speaking about his association with the cause, Oberoi said, “We can all blame the government and the system for various lapses. It is ok if someone is doing that. But the blame game is not going to save lives. We have to come together as a community to help people and see wheat we can do ourselves.”
Echoing similar sentiments, singer Kher added, “In this hour of need we must all stand together. There are so many people in our country who are suffering now and this is the time to fasten our seat belts and get to work. We want to provide oxygen to as many people as possible. We really thank all our donors and other people who have come together for this venture,” he said.
Dr Vivek Bindra, Founder and CEO, Bada Business said, “The campaign is not just a one-man army. So many starts from the industry have come together to be a part of this campaign. We have a hospital set-up ready now and are looking into patients’ welfare right from the word go. I am really thankful to everyone who has joined hands with us.”