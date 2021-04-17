'I am safe and healthy with my family': Vivek Oberoi dispels reports of ill health

Actor Vivek Anand Oberoi on Saturday tweeted to dispel false news reports that claimed he had been hospitalised in Chennai and had undergone emergency coronary angiogram followed by angioplasty.

The news started doing the rounds after a section of the media confused Vivek with Tamil actor Vivekh, who passed away earlier on Saturday.

Vivek conveyed his condolences to the late actor while assuring fans he was safe and healthy.

"There has been a false news report about me being hospitalised in Chennai, I would like to clarify that I am safe and healthy with my family in Mumbai, but deeply saddened to hear abt the demise of @Actor_Vivek from the Tamil industry. I extend my deepest condolences to his family," he tweeted.