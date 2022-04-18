Vivek Agnihotri's 'The Kashmir Files' to release digitally on ZEE5 soon

ZEE5 will soon premiere blockbuster film, ‘The Kashmir Files’, which recently became the first Hindi film to cross the Rs 250-crore-mark at the box office and broke all records in the post-pandemic era.

Now with its world digital premiere, the movie will soon be accessible in multiple languages like Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Kannada.

Living up to its title, ‘The Kashmir Files’ is a true story based on video interviews of the first-generation victims of The Kashmir Genocide of Kashmiri Pandit Community.

It’s a heart-wrenching narrative of the pain, suffering, struggle and trauma of Kashmiri pandits and questions eye-opening facts about democracy, religion, politics and humanity.

The movie garnered positive response from critics and fan alike and even struck an emotional chord with many including superstar Aamir Khan.

Produced by Zee Studios and Tej Narayan Agarwal, Abhishek Agarwal, Pallavi Joshi and Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri, ‘The Kashmir Files’ is written and directed by Vivek Agnihotri and features a stellar and talented cast of actors including Mithun Chakraborty, Anupam Kher, Darshan Kumaar, Pallavi Joshi and Chinmay Mandlekar.

On the exclusive premiere of ‘The Kashmir Files’, Mr. Manish Kalra, Chief Business officer, ZEE5 India said, “At ZEE5 we have we are building a platform that empowers its audiences as much as it entertains them. We are always looking for real, relatable stories to connect with Indian audience. Over last few years, we have accelerated and expanded our offerings while partnering with the best of talent and content creators to design a slate that makes us the platform of choice for entertainment seekers. The Kashmir Files has received a massive response from the audiences, and we are happy to bring it exclusively on ZEE5, making it accessible to millions of Indians.”

Director Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri said, “The Kashmir Files is not just a film but an emotion and a movement. I am glad that the theatrical release received such overwhelming response across the world and now with its World Digital Premiere on India’s largest homegrown video streaming platform - ZEE5, the film will reach more people and will continue to strike a chord in millions”.

Published on: Monday, April 18, 2022, 03:08 PM IST