Vivek Agnihotri, Pallavi Joshi's The Vaccine War Wraps Up Campaign With Flash Mob At Times Square (WATCH)

Filmmaker Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri is gearing up for the release of The Vaccine War. He is busy with the promotions of the film with his wife, National Award-winning actress Pallavi Joshi. The campaign finale of The Vaccine War unfolded in style at Times Square on September 4 and the filmmaker shared the video of the same on his official social media account.

The event was marked by a flash mob performance featuring a medley of dance forms. The event was conducted at Fr. Duffy Square 46th Street & Broadway New York City.

The flash mob left onlookers spellbound as the performance showcased a fusion of dance styles, celebrating diverse cultures with Kathak.

Sharing a video of the flash mob on X (formerly known as Twitter), the filmmaker wrote, "HISTORY WAS CREATED TODAY: On the eve of #G20India. Who would have thought that one day NASADIYA SUKTA from RIG VEDA on the science of how the UNIVERSE WAS CREATED from #TheVaccineWar will be performed in KATHAK form at Times Square, NY. NOBODY can ever destroy what is SANTAN."

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The Vaccine War, starring Anupam Kher, Sapthami Gowda, Pallavi Joshi and Nana Patekar as lead characters, represents India in a world of science. It shows how India saved the world from a pandemic by giving an effective vaccine.

The film is all set to release on September 28, 2023. It is directed by Vivek Agnihotri and produced by Pallavi Joshi at I Am Buddha.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)