WATCH: Vivek Agnihotri Drops The Vaccine War Teaser On Independence Day, Announces Release Date

Director Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri and actor-producer Pallavi Joshi of The Kashmir Files fame are now finally here with the teaser of their upcoming much-awaited film 'The Vaccine War' on the occasion of August 15, Independence Day.

'The Vaccine War' is going to be about the triumph of the scientists and 130 crore people who fought the battle unknowingly in the COVID-19 era. As the teaser has finally been unveiled, it opens up with a sight of a highly techno-enhanced lab where the vaccine is been prepared. Then in another glance, it captures the team of scientists walking toward the elevator illustrating a major yet covert progress in the development of vaccines.

As the team enters the elevator and turns back, the teaser unveils the first look at Pallavi Joshi playing the character of a real-life scientist, and her assistants.

In the intriguing teaser, one can see Sapthami, Pallavi Joshi, Nana Patekar, and several actors from the cast. Several hidden narratives are all set to be unfolded in the trailer and it will be a rollercoaster ride watching the film about India's biggest victory ever.

'The Vaccine War' is also going to be the official and first film that will be released in 10 different languages on the big screen. It has been scheduled to release on September 28.

While expressing her exhilaration about the release of the teaser, the actor-producer, Pallavi Joshi said, "'The Vaccine War' is a very special film that will narrate the real story of the vaccine war that our country fought together against the hazardous COVID-19 virus. As the teaser captured some essential moments from the film, we are eagerly excited to present the film to the globe and show the glory proudly of our country."

Directed by Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri 'The Vaccine War' will feature Anupam Kher, Nana Patekar, Sapthami Gowda, and Pallavi Joshi as lead characters.

