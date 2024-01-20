Vivek Agnihotri Feels 'Unfortunate' As He Won't Be Able To Attend Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha In Ayodhya

The Ram Mandir Pran Patishtha ceremony in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh will take place on January 22, 2024. Several celebrities, politicians, and others are expected to be present to witness the inauguration. However, director Vivek Agnihotri will be skipping it.

Expressing disappointment, Vivek took to X, formerly known as Twitter and wrote, "I was pleasantly surprised to receive many follow up calls from the office of CM @myogiadityanath Ji. The lady asked me travel details in an extremely warm but professional manner. Mighty impressed with the way technology is used to ensure a comfortable and safe visit for all."

"It’s unfortunate that I am not being able to attend #PranPratishtha as I am not in Bharat on 22nd Jan for some inevitable reason and only Ram ji knows how sad I am. #RamMandir," the filmmaker concluded.

Check it out:

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Meanwhile, the inauguration ceremony of Ram Mandir is scheduled between 12:15 p.m. and 12:45 p.m. on January 22, 2024. Celebrities from the film fraternity like Ranbir Kapoor, Dhanush, Amitabh Bachchan, Rajinikanth, Ram Charan, Ayushmann Khurrana, Alia Bhatt, Randeep Hooda, and others will be marking their presence.

On the work front, recently, Vivek announced a new movie titled Parva: An epic tale of dharma, which is set to be an adaptation of S. L. Bhyrappa's Kannada novel and will be based on Mahabharata.

Take a look: