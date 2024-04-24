Vishal Bhardwaj 'Enjoyed' & 'Hated' Ranbir Kapoor's Controversial Animal: 'It's A Big Surprise That...'

Filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj has reviewed Sandeep Reddy Vanga's controversial film Animal, starring Ranbir Kapoor in the lead role, and said that he has still not made up his mind on what to feel about the film. In one of his latest interviews, the writer-filmmaker also talked about Animal's success and said that it is surprising to see that the film had a 'huge' audience.

"I have still not made up my mind what to feel about that film. Because I enjoyed it and at the same time I hated it," Vishal told Firstpost.

Reacting to the response Animal received from the audience, the Khufiya director stated, "The recent hit film is Animal is all what you are saying is all there. And we have a typical hero too. That’s one of the biggest, hits of all time. People still watch and still want that kind of movie. It’s a big surprise that there is a huge audience for that kind of film as well."

Animal is one of the highest grossing films of 2023. However, soon after the film hit the big screens on December 1, it was embroiled in a controversy as a section of audience felt that it is laced with sexism and glorifies misogyny. The movie was also bashed for its storyline and the protagonist.

However, addressing the controversy, the makers reiterated that the film was not made with the intention to influence reality and that it did not endorse toxic masculinity.

Animal ends with the promise of a sequel. The makers have saved some crucial scenes after the end credits roll. Towards the end of the film, a new conflict is introduced which hints at the sequel which has been titled Animal Park.

The film also stars Anil Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Bobby Deol and Triptii Dimri. It revolves around a toxic father-son relationship set against the backdrop of crime and the underworld. It earned over Rs 550 crore in India.