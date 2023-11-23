 Viral Photo Shows Salman Khan Wearing Torn Shoes, Netizens Call Him ‘Down To Earth’ 
The photo is of Salman Khan with Katrina Kaif during an interview with a journalist.

Oshin FernandesUpdated: Thursday, November 23, 2023, 11:32 AM IST
Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, who is basking in the success of his film Tiger 3 is busy with back-to-back interviews after the film’s release which was on Diwali, November 12. Now, a viral photo of Salman wearing torn shoes for a press meet is going viral on social media. The photo is of him with Katrina Kaif during an interview with a journalist. Fans have been hailing Salman ever since the picture went viral and are calling him down to earth. 

One user on X, formerly Twitter, wrote, “Salman Bhai is wearing old and torn shoes, what a down to earth man he is.”

“Salman's shoes, so simple man, but the media made a 360-degree opposite perception of him,” added another. 

Another user commented, “Things we should learn 4m #SK being a huge star he can afford he can buy d costliest shoes still he has wore torn shoes datz wat makes him down 2 earth.”

Salman Khan’s Tiger 3 also stars Emraan Hashmi as the main antagonist. The film is all set to cross the Rs 250 crore mark at the box office. 

Salman recently attended the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) 2023 in Goa to promote his niece Alizen Agnihotri's film Farrey. Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant hosted the actor at his official residence at Altinho. He was accompanied by Goa BJP MLA Michael Lobo. 

On Wednesday, the makers of Farrey conducted a grand premiere of the film which was attended by Salman, and other celebs like Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday, Katrina Kaif, and Sunny Deol. 

Directed by national award-winning filmmaker Soumendra Padhi, Farrey also stars Zeyn Shaw, Sahil Mehta, Prasanna Bisht, Ronit Bose Roy, and Juhi Babbar Soni. The film is all set to hit the theatres on November 24.

