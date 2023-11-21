VIDEO: Salman Khan Kisses Journalist Friend, Indulges In A Fun Banter At IFFI Goa

Photo Via Instagram

Salman Khan is in Goa for the 54th International Film Festival of India to promote his niece Alizeh Agnihotri's debut film Farrey, which also stars Prasanna Bisht, Sahil Mehta, and Zeyn Shaw in pivotal roles. Directed by Soumendra Padhi, it is scheduled to release on November 24, 2023.

Now, a video of the Dabangg actor is doing the rounds on the internet, which shows him kissing his senior journalist ladyfriend named Bharti Dubey. He is also seen interacting with her at the event and also asks her, “Kaisi hai?”

Check it out:

LATEST : #Salmankhan at #IFFI2023



Crowd following him and guards covering him

Also hugged old lady who came to meet



People's Man @BeingSalmanKhan | #Tiger3 pic.twitter.com/fMOKA6UAV7 — FIGHTя (@SalmanzFighter_) November 21, 2023

The actor is seen dressed in an olive green shirt and beige trouser pants. Soon after the video went viral, netizens started praising the actor in the comments section for his sweet gesture. A user wrote, "sweet moment!" While another user said, "Cutie Salman."

Salman also walked the red carpet with the cast of Farrey.

Meanwhile, Salman Khan is currently basking in the success of Tiger 3, which starred Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi in lead roles. It is the fifth installment in the YRF Spy Universe.

Tiger 3 also featured Revathi, Riddhi Dogra, Vishal Jethwa, Ranvir Shorey, Kumud Mishra, and Aamir Bashir, among others. Shah Rukh Khan also made a special appearance.

On the work front, Salman has Tiger Vs Pathaan in his pipeline, which reunites him with Shah Rukh Khan.