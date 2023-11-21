 PHOTOS: Salman Khan Meets Goa Chief Minister Dr Pramod Sawant At 54th IFFI 2023
Salman Khan attended the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa to promote Farrey.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, November 21, 2023, 08:05 PM IST
PHOTOS: Salman Khan Meets Goa Chief Minister Dr Pramod Sawant At 54th IFFI 2023 | Photo Via Twitter

Salman Khan atended the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa to promote his niece, Alizeh Agnihotri's debut film Farrey, which is scheduled to release on November 24, 2023 and is directed by Soumendra Padhi.

The Dabangg actor also met Goa Chief Minister Dr Pramod Sawant. "Happy to host megastar @BeingSalmanKhan at Mahalaxmi, Altinho, Panaji on the sidelines of 54th International Film Festival India," wrote Sawant.

Check it out:

Meanwhile, apart from Alizeh Agnihotri, Farrey also stars Prasanna Bisht, Sahil Mehta and Zeyn Shaw in pivotal roles.

On the work front, Salman is currently basking in the success of his recently released film Tiger 3, which featured Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi in the lead alongside Revathi, Riddhi Dogra, Vishal Jethwa, Ranvir Shorey, Kumud Mishra and Aamir Bashir among others. Shah Rukh Khan also made a special appearance.

The film has collected a total of Rs 400 crore at the worldwide box office.

Before Tiger 3, Salman was last seen in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. The film featured Pooja Hegde, Bhumika Chawla, Shehnaaz Gill, Raghav Juyal, Jassie Gill, Palak Tiwari, Siddharth Nigam, Vinali Bhatnagar and Venkatesh.

