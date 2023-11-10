Debutant Alizeh Agnihotri’s Film Farrey To Premiere At International Film Festival of India (IFFI) In Goa |

The 54th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) is all set to unfold its cinematic extravaganza in Goa. Among the carefully curated selection, the Indian Panorama has included 25 feature films and 20 non-feature films that will grace the festival's screens from November 20 to November 28. One notable entry in the lineup is "Farrey," a film that promises to enthrall audiences with its captivating storyline.

Directed by Soumendra Padhi and penned by Abhishek Yadav and Padhi, "Farrey" delves into the complex world of academic deception, where a scholarship recipient, the orphaned genius Niyati, becomes unwittingly entangled in a high-stakes cheating racket orchestrated by her affluent peers.

Starring the talented Alizeh, "Farrey" is poised to leave a lasting impression at IFFI. The festival, known for celebrating the best in global cinema, will provide a fitting stage for the film's premiere, offering audiences a glimpse into the intricate narrative and stellar performances that define "Farrey."

It is a matter of great honour for "Farrey" to be screened alongside Kantara, Shershah, and Sirf Ek Banda - the finest films of recent times, amongst other international gems. The festival provides a unique platform to showcase our film alongside an array of compelling stories worldwide.

Speaking about the film, Padhi says 'Farrey' is a reflection of the intricacies between ambition and morality. We've woven a narrative that challenges perceptions and unravels the consequences of choices made in pursuit of success. "Farrey" also holds a special place as it marks the start of Alizeh's cinematic journey, making the IFFI experience even more memorable for her. I hope it resonates with the audience, sparking conversations and leaving a mark on viewers."

Salman Khan says, “IFFI is a very prestigious event and I am happy that Farrey is being screened at it. I have some fond memories of IFFI over the years and with Farrey making it to the esteemed panel it feels like a full circle. I wish the entire team of Farrey the very best and hope the audience enjoys the film.”

As the 54th IFFI transforms Goa into a cinematic haven, "Farrey" stands ready to make its mark, inviting viewers to immerse themselves in a tale that explores the thin line between ambition and ethical choices.

