WATCH: Salman Khan Speaks In Marathi At IFFI 2023 After Being Felicitated By Goa CM Pramod Sawant

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan attended the 54th edition of International Film Festival of India (IFFI) 2023 in Goa on Tuesday, wherein he promoted the his niece Alizeh Agnihotri's upcoming film, Farrey. And while there, the actor also met Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant.

Photos from Salman and Sawant's meet have now gone viral on the internet. The Goa CM hosted Salman at his official residence in Altinho, Panaji, and even felicitated him with a bouquet and shawl.

Post the meeting, Salman interacted with the paparazzi, who asked him about his interaction with Sawant. And it was then that the actor took everyone by surprise by responding to him in Marathi.

Latest : #Salmankhan in Marathi



Reporter :- Salman sir Aaj Michal logo Aur CM se Mile uske baarein main kya bolnege



Salman :- Super Nice , I Loved It



"Faar chhaan, awadla mala," he told the paps in Marathi, meaning, "Very nice, I loved it". The actor was accompanied by his niece Alizeh at the event.

For those unversed, Salman's mother Salma, whose real name is Sushila Charak, is a Maharashtrian by birth and speaks Marathi fluently. It was only after getting married to Salim Khan that she changed her name to Salma Khan.

Farrey marks Alizeh's debut and it also stars Prasanna Bisht, Sahil Mehta, and Zeyn Shaw in key roles. The film is set to hit the silver screens on November 24, 2023.

As for Salman, the actor is currently basking in the success of his latest release Tiger 3, the third film of his illustrious Tiger franchise. In the film, he revived his character of Tiger, opposite Katrina Kaif's Zoya.

It also introduced Emraan Hashmi as the newest villain in the YRF spy universe.

Going ahead, Salman is all set to star in probably the biggest film of the spy universe, 'Tiger vs Pathaan', which will reunite the actor with superstar Shah Rukh Khan for a full-fledged movie after 28 years.