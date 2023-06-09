VIRAL! Kapil Sharma Gets TROLLED For Hiding Cigarettes As He Notices Someone Recording Video

Comedian Kapil Sharma recently found himself at the centre of attention during a casual evening with friends in Dubai. While enjoying their time together, a video recording began, capturing a lighthearted moment.

However, as soon as Kapil realized he was being filmed, he swiftly concealed a pack of cigarettes and a lighter that were placed in front of him on the table. The video quickly made its way across various online platforms, sparking a mixed response from netizens.

NETIZENS DIVIDED OVER THE VIRAL VIDEO

Although some individuals took this opportunity to troll Kapil Sharma, many of his devoted fans came to his defence, urging others to allow celebrities to live their lives without unnecessary scrutiny.

On a Reddit thread where the video was shared, fans expressed their support for the comedian.

One fan wrote, “The way he hid that packet seems quite clever to me.”

Another fan commented, "If he leaves it out, people will say that he's being a bad influence. Let people live," while another remarked, "Obviously if he didn't hide it, you guys would say all sorts of negative things about him."

TRUTH ABOUT TKSS GOING OFF-AIR

In other news related to Kapil Sharma, it has been announced that his popular show, The Kapil Sharma Show (TKSS), will temporarily go off-air.

This decision comes as the show takes regular seasonal breaks to rejuvenate its content and cast, ensuring that the comedy genre remains fresh and engaging.

A source revealed to Indian Express that the final date for TKSS is yet to be confirmed, but it is expected to wrap up shooting in May, with the last episode of the season airing in June.

Furthermore, the source also disclosed that Kapil Sharma has an upcoming international tour scheduled, which played a significant role in the timing of the break. To ensure fans don't have to wait too long, the TKSS team plans to shoot a series of episodes in advance. However, the duration of the break has not been determined at this time.