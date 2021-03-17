Vir Das joins Judd Apatow's pandemic comedy film, 'The Bubble'

Mumbai: Actor-comedian Vir Das has come on board for filmmaker Judd Apatow's directorial venture "The Bubble". The feature boasts an ensemble cast also featuring "Guardians of the Galaxy" star Karen Gillan, "Knocked Up" actor Iris Apatow, former "SNL" cast member Fred Armisen, best supporting actress Oscar nominee Maria Bakalova, "The X-Files" alum David Duchovny, "Dolemite Is My Name" actor Keegan-Michael Key, "Blockers" actor Leslie Mann, "Narcos" star Pedro Pascal and "Shaun of the Dead" actor Peter Serafinowicz.

The Netflix film is a comedy about a group of actors and actresses stuck inside a pandemic bubble inside a hotel who are attempting to finish a studio franchise film. Das, who is shooting for the film in England, said he is thrilled to be part of this mega comedy project. "Everyone on this cast is immensely funny and we're making something special," Das, best known for films like "Go Goa Gone" and "Whiskey Cavalier", said in a statement.

Apatow, known for helming comedy films like "The 40-Year-Old Virgin", "Knocked Up", "The King of Staten Island" and HBO's Emmy winning 2018 title "The Zen Diaries Of Garry Shandling", also serves as a producer on "The Bubble".