Vipul Amrutlal Shah visited drug testing camps to research for his web show 'Human'

Filmmaker Vipul Amrutlal Shah, who is busy co-directing medical thriller Human, says that to research for the web show, he along with director Mozez Singh, went to multiple drug testing camps to understand the process of drug testing. Human is an emotional drama about the underbelly of human drug testing and the world of medical scam, and the shooting of the show is currently in progress.

“We went to various medical drug testing camps to see how they are administered and also understood the processes and what kind of security measures are taken to ensure that drug testing is safe for people. We also met victims and subjects, doctors and pharma companies. So, we have done extensive research along with Mozez’s team, as they met a few whistle blowers, social activists, patients, pharma companies and doctors,” said Shah.

The movie features actors Shefali Shah, Ram Kapoor, Kirti Kulhari, Seema Biswas and Vishal Jethwa. —IANS