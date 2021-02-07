Filmmaker Vipul Amrutlal Shah has a chock-a-block schedule

Director-producer Vipul Amrutlal Shah, who recently announced two new projects, a web series titled Human, and a movie called Sanak, has already started working on the two simultaneously. While Human is an emotional drama about the underbelly of the human drug testing and the world of medical scam, Sanak is an intense, emotional, action film. The filmmaker is working round-the-clock to ensure both the projects are shot and completed on time.

Human features Shefali Shah and Kirti Kulhari as lead. Sanak will see Vidyut along with Chandan Roy Sanyal, Neha Dhupia and Rukmini Maitra (who is making her Bollywood debut).

“It’s quite a challenging task to handle these two completely contrasting projects. Both the projects I am producing and ‘Human’ I am directing with Mozez Singh,” admits Vipul Shah.

Talking about the shoot schedule, Vipul informs, “During day time, we are shooting Human and, in the night, we are shooting Sanak. My day starts approximately at 5 am and it ends at 1 or 2 am. After directing Human from early morning to evening, I report to the sets of Sanak which starts from evening to next morning. Though it’s challenging, it’s quite interesting and fun.”

After sitting at home for nine months because of Covid, the filmmaker is enjoying the high-energy period working on these two projects at the same time. “The two projects were not supposed to be shot together but this is something beyond my control, the timelines dictated it but I am now enjoying the process. As a creative individual, I have a habit of taking up the challenge as fun. That’s the challenge we all have accepted and we are going ahead with it,” Vipul concludes.