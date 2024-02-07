12th Fail Actor Vikrant Massey, Sheetal Thakur Blessed With A Baby Boy: 'For We Have Become One'

Congratulations are in order for Vikrant Massey and his wife Sheetal Thakur as the duo have welcomed their first child, a baby boy. On February 7, the couple shared an official announcement on social media.

The statement read, "For we have become one. We are bursting with joy & love to announce the arrival of our son. Love, Sheetal & Vikrant."

Check it out:

In 2023, the couple announced their pregnancy on social media. The photo features the duo from their wedding day. The words in the photo read, "We are expecting! Baby coming 2024." Vikrant captioned the post, "New beginnings."

In December 2023, the duo hosted a fun-filled baby shower in the presence of their close friends and family. Sharing the pictures, Sheetal captioned it, "Life's about to get a whole lot cuter. Snippets from my baby shower.#hatchingsoon."

Vikrant and Sheetal Thakur tied the knot in February 2022 in Mumbai after dating each other for many years.

The couple featured together in the first season of ALTBalaji’s web series, Broken But Beautiful. The duo began dating in 2015 and got engaged in a low-key roka ceremony in 2019.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Vikrant is basking in the success of Vidhu Vinod Chopra's film 12th Fail. It is based on Anurag Pathak's best-selling novel, about the journey of IPS officer Manoj Kumar Sharma and IRS officer Shraddha Joshi.