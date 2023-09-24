Vikrant Massey, Sheetal Thakur Officially Announce Pregnancy: 'Baby Coming In...'

Vikrant Massey and his wife, Sheetal Thakur, are all set to become parents soon. The couple officially announced the happy news of their pregnancy with their fans and followers on September 24 on Instagram.

Vikrant shared an adorable picture from their wedding album and wrote, "We are expecting. Baby coming 2024." In the caption, he wrote, "New beginnings."

A few days back, it was reported that Sheetal is pregnant, however, the couple officially announced pregnancy on Sunday.

Soon after Vikrant shared the post, several celebrities like Kriti Kharbanda, Shibani Dandekar Akhtar, Sobhita Dhulipala and others congratulated the couple.

Vikrant and Sheetal tied the knot in February 2022 in Himachal Pradesh after dating each other for several years. They featured together in the first season of Broken But Beautiful. The duo got engaged in a low-key roka ceremony in 2019.

In 2022, sharing the official wedding photos on Instagram, Vikrant and Sheetal wrote, "Saat saalo ka ye safar ab saat janmo mein badal gaya (The journey of seven years has now turned to a journey of seven lifetimes). Thank you so much for being a part of our journey. Sheetal and Vikrant."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Vikrant was last seen in the action thriller film, Mumbaikar. It also starred Vijay Sethupathi, Tanya Maniktala, and Hridhu Haroon. He also appeared in Made In Heaven 2, in which he played the role of Nawab Khan.

He will next be seen in Yaar Jigri with Sunny Singh. The project will be directed by Amit Joshi. The actor also has films like 12th Fail, Sector 36, and Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba in the pipeline.

