Inside Pics: Vikrant Massey Hosts Jungle-Themed Baby Shower For Wife Sheetal Thakur

By: Sachin T | December 12, 2023

Bollywood actor Vikrant Massey hosted a jungle-themed baby shower for his wife, actress Sheetal Thakur, recently

Sheetal took to her official Instagram account to share several pictures of her baby shower

The mom-to-be opted for a comfy sleeveless green maxi dress. Sheetal's pregnancy glow is unmissable in the photos

In the visuals, Sheetal and Vikrant are seen posing with their friends, family members and other guests

The parents-to-be also played different fun-filled games during the baby shower

For the event, Vikrant opted for a formal outfit. He wore a white blazer over baby pink shirt

In one of the photos, Sheetal and Vikrant are seen sharing a liplock

The couple announced the happy news of their pregnancy with their fans and followers on September 24, 2023, on Instagram

Vikrant and Sheetal tied the knot in February 2022 in Himachal Pradesh after dating each other for several years

