Vikrant Massey Looks Intense In FIRST Look Of Sector 36, Film To Release In September

Vikrant Massey and Deepak Dobriyal are all set to captivate the audiences with their never-seen-before avatars in the upcoming crime thriller 'Sector 36'. Makers on Monday unveiled the first look poster. Taking to Instagram, streaming platform Netflix treated fans with the first glimpse of crime thriller and captioned the post, which read, "Unexplained disappearances, a deadly chase, and the dark truth.

The incredible Vikrant Massey and Deepak Dobriyal star in this chilling crime-thriller, inspired by true events. Sector 36 coming on 13th September, only on Netflix."

Vikrant and Deepak look unrecognizable in the poster. As soon as the poster was released, fans chimed in the comment section. One of the users wrote, "If its Vikrant M & Deepak D, then i already love it (psa - do watch underrated "a death in gunj". Another user commented, "Definitely watching! Interesting cast."

Inspired by true events, Sector 36 chronicles the disappearance of several children from a local slum, leaving a local police officer to unravel an unsettling truth in a shocking sequence of events. 'Sector 36' explores themes of power, crime and social inequality. The film follows a police officer clashing with a cunning serial killer in a chilling investigation that uncovers secrets.

Talking about the film, Dinesh Vijan, Producer at Maddock Films, said in a Press note shared by Netflix, "We are excited to work with Netflix again and on a story like Sector 36 that is an intensely sensory film. For us, it's a story that we felt was crucial to be told. The film is layered, delving deeply into the human psyche, exploring the hunter and the hunted, the haves and the have-nots. Vikrant Massey and Deepak Dobriyal deliver outstanding performances, and we couldn't be prouder of their work."

Ruchikaa Kapoor Sheikh, Director of Original Films at Netflix India, added, "Sector 36 is a chilling story that will linger with you long after it ends. Debut director Aditya Nimbalkar crafts a gripping film, elevated by phenomenal performances from Vikrant Massey and Deepak Dobriyal. We believe this film will strike a chord with audiences through its exploration of human behavior and leave them thinking beyond what meets the eye."

Produced by Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films and Jio Studios, the upcoming crime thriller, releasing on September 13 marks Aditya Nimbalkar's directorial debut and offers a spine-chilling look at society's dark recesses.