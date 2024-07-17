Director Ranjan Chandel Steps Out Of Vikrant Massey's The Sabarmati Report Months Before Release: 'Didn't Agree With...'

Vikrant Massey's The Sabarmati Report, scheduled for release in August 2024, has faced a crisis after director Ranjan Chandel announced his departure from the project. Earlier, there were reports that Chandel was replaced by Srikanth director Tushar Hiranandani due to creative differences with producer Ektaa Kapoor.

Revealing the reason, Ranjan Chandel told the Hindustan Times that he had completed filming, but the makers proposed some additional ideas, which he did not agree with as the film deals with a sensitive subject.

He added, "The makers wanted them, so I decided to step back from it. There were these creative differences between me and the makers which I didn't agree with, and I couldn't make the film with those changes."

Chandel also addressed reports that the changes were suggested by the CBFC after the film was submitted for certification, causing the release to be postponed. "However, that isn't true at all," he concluded.

Earlier, a report by Peeping Moon revealed that the idea of reshooting and adding new scenes did not sit well with Ranjan, which resulted in creative disagreements with the producers.

"Ekta and Chandel were unable to come to an understanding for this movie. Thus, Ekta consulted the actors, received their consent, and brought aboard Tushar Hiranandani to finish the film,” the source added.

The makers haven’t yet revealed a new release, but they are reportedly looking to open it in theatres in September or October 2024.

The Sabarmati Report is about the Godhra train burning incident of 2002. The film also stars Raashii Khanna and Riddhi Dogra in the lead roles.