VIDEO: Vikrant Massey's The Sabarmati Report Pays Homage To Godhra Train Burning Incident

After impressing fans with 12th Fail, Vikrant Massey is back with The Sabarmati Report which also stars Raashii Khanna and Ridhi Dogra. On Tuesday, the makers unveiled a new video, in which, Massey is seen playing the role of a journalist.

Sharing the video on his Instagram, he wrote, "Paying homage to the 59 innocent people who lost their lives in the Godhra train burning incident 22 years ago, today. Presenting ‘The Sabarmati Report’, in cinemas on 3rd May, 2024."

Check it out:

It will narrate a story of events that took place in the Sabarmati Express on the morning of 27 February 2002 that wreaked havoc in Gujarat and shook the nation, in which 59 people were burnt to death. The cause of the fire remains disputed.

Directed by Ranjan Chandel and produced by Shobha Kapoor, Ektaa R Kapoor, Amul V Mohan and Anshul Mohan.

In January 2024, Balaji Motion Pictures shared the announcement on its official Instagram page. "Get ready to unfold history with an untold story - The Sabarmati Report - a riveting journey into the 2002 incident that left an indelible mark on the entire nation! In cinemas on 3rd May, 2024," they wrote.

Meanwhile, Vikrant will be reuniting with Ekta for The Sabarmati Report after the Broken But Beautiful franchise.