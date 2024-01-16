 After 12th Fail Success, Vikrant Massey To Star In The Sabarmati Report With Raashii Khanna, Ridhi Dogra
The Sabarmati Report will hit the screens on May 4, 2024

PTIUpdated: Tuesday, January 16, 2024, 12:59 PM IST
Actors Vikrant Massey, Raashii Khanna and Ridhi Dogra are set to star in "The Sabarmati Report" Ranjan Chandel, who previously directed the web series "Grahan", is attached to helm the project from a story penned by Aseem Arrora.

Presented by Balaji Motion Pictures, the upcoming film is a Vikir Films production. It will hit the screens on May 4, 2024.

Balaji Motion Pictures shared the announcement on its official Instagram page on Monday.

"Get ready to unfold history with an untold story - The Sabarmati Report - a riveting journey into the 2002 incident that left an indelible mark on the entire nation! In cinemas on 3rd May, 2024.

"@shobha9168 @ektarkapoor @amulvmohan @anshulmohan @ranjanchandel @vikrantmassey @raashiikhanna @iridhidogra @vikirfilms @aseemarrora @vivek.koka @janvigill @shrey.jhawar @zeemusiccompany," the banner said in the post.

Massey was last seen in the hit film "12th Fail", Khanna in the web series "Farzi" and Dogra in "Tiger 3".

