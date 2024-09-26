Vijayta Pandit Reveals Ex Kumar Gaurav's Shocking Reaction After His Engagement With Reema Kapoor: 'Will Throw The Ring'

Yesteryear actress Vijayta Pandit became an overnight sensation with the release of her 1981 debut film, Love Story. She recently revealed that she was head over heels in love with Kumar Gaurav while working with him.

Narrating her love story during an interview with Lehren Retro, she said, "This was the first time I saw a guy who was touching me. We both fell in love while shooting for the film. He was fond of me, mere saath haath pakadna, gaane sunna... everyone knew that we were in love."

She further revealed that her elder sister used to warn her to stay away from Bunty (Kumar). Even his dad, Rajender Kumar, who was the producer of the film, didn't like their closeness. They both used to drink together and his dad used to tell him to leave me and he would get a rich girl for him. "Pyaar toh hua, dil hai ki manta nahi. He used to retaliate and say that he loved me," she added.

Read Also Vijayta Pandit to return to acting

Vijayta also spoke about his engagement with Raj Kapoor's daughter Reema Kapoor and stated that she attended it. She revealed, "Engagement thi aur main gayi bhi thi, maine Bunty ko dekha. I got ready and I went happily to him. I saw a diamond ring that Reema gave to Bunty. I told him, 'Bunty, this ring is so beautiful.' He was angry and said, 'If you don't like it, I will throw this ring away'. Even after the engagement, he used to come to my house, and my father (Pandit Jasraj) used to get upset that he was engaged and still comes here."

Vijayta stated that her mother questioned Kumar about meeting her even after he got engaged with Reema. "He used to say, 'I would talk to my parents and marry Vijayta'. A few years later, Kumar called off his engagement and he was having an affair with Sunil Dutt's daughter, Namrata Dutt."

Vijayta made her acting debut with the 1981 film, Love Story. In the film story, Vijay loves Suman, but she marries another man, and he eventually marries another lady. Years later, their offspring fall in love.

Besides her, the film also starred Rajendra Kumar and Kumar Gaurav. The film was directed by Rahul Rawail.