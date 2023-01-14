Vijay Sethupathi takes dig at Hindi audience; says they respect him only when he works with Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif

Vijay Sethupathi | Photo by Viral Bhayani

South superstar Vijay Sethupathi is all set to mark his OTT debut with Shahid Kapoor's crime thriller 'Farzi', and to add to it, it is also one of his rare Hindi projects.

During the trailer launch of 'Farzi', Sethupathi took a dig at the Hindi audience and mentioned that they do not take him seriously until he says he is working with someone of Shah Rukh Khan or Katrina Kaif's stature.

He added that people are impressed when he says he is working on projects with these actors.

'I have to say I am working with SRK, Katrina, Shahid'

Recalling people's reaction on him working in the Hindi industry, Sethupathi said, "Whoever asks me that I am doing a Hindi project, I have to say I am working with Shahid then only they say, ‘oh wow, okay'".

"So, I have to say I am working with Shah Rukh sir, I am working with Katrina Kaif, then only they respect me. So, it depends on the artist who I’m working with," he added.

About Farzi

The trailer of 'Farzi' was released on January 13 and it marks Shahid and Sethupathi's digital debut. The film is a story of a small-time con artist Sunny (Shahid), who finds himself drawn into the dark while creating a perfect con. However, a fiery and unconventional task force officer (Sethupathi) has made it his mission to rid the nation of the threat he poses.

Spanning eight episodes, 'Farzi' is a fast-paced, edgy, one-of-a-kind crime thriller, with the director duo’s trademark humour, stitched around a clever underdog street artist’s pursuit to con the system that favours the rich.

Directed by Raj & DK, 'Farzi' will premiere on Prime Video on February 10.

Vijay Sethupathi's upcoming projects

Apart from 'Farzi', Sethupathi also has two more Hindi films in his kitty. He will star in Shah Rukh Khan's 'Jawan', which is being helmed by Atlee.

Besides, he will also be seen in Sriram Raghavan's 'Merry Christmas' along with Katrina.