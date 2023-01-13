Farzi Trailer: Shahid Kapoor, Vijay Sethupathi's web series is edgy and one-of-a-kind crime thriller

Shahid Kapoor in Farzi | A still from the trailer

The makers of Shahid Kapoor and Vijay Sethupathi's Farzi on Friday shared the trailer of their upcoming Indian Amazon Original Series. The crime drama marks the digital debut of Shahid and Vijay.

The trailer gives a glimpse into the life of a small-time con artist Sunny (Shahid), who finds himself drawn into the dark while creating a perfect con. However, a fiery and unconventional task force officer (Vijay) has made it his mission to rid the nation of the threat he poses.

Spanning eight episodes, Farzi is a fast-paced, edgy, one-of-a-kind crime thriller, with the director duo’s trademark humour, stitched around a clever underdog street artist’s pursuit to con the system that favours the rich.

Shahid: Playing Sunny wasn't simple, the character is complex

Speaking about the series on the trailer launch day, Shahid said, “Farzi has a special corner in my heart. Kehne ko toh this is my digital debut, but working with Raj & DK, felt like home. And working with such brilliant co-actors like Vijay Sethupathi, Nanu (Amolji), Kay Kay Menon, Raashii had its own charm. Playing Artist aka Sunny wasn't simple, the character is quite complex, his situations and his greed for a better life makes him take some decisions, which he has not necessarily thought through. I am quite sure, that the audience will love the show, they will enjoy the humour, the grit and the overall story, it will keep them at the edge of their seats. And of course, Prime Video will be taking this series to a worldwide audience, usse better kya hi ho sakta hai, that people around the world get to watch this amazing content."

Vijay: Can't think of a better digital debut

"It has been an absolute pleasure working with the dynamic duo Raj and DK and alongside Shahid Kapoor, who is both a talented actor and a wonderful person. It was incredible to work with such a brilliant team and create something as mind blowing as Farzi. I can't think of a better digital debut, and I'm excited for the series' global release," said Vijay Sethupathi.

About Farzi

The series also features an ensemble cast including Raashii Khanna, Kay Kay Menon, Bhuvan Arora, Regina Cassandra, and Amol Palekar in pivotal roles. Produced by D2R Films, and directed by Raj & DK, Farzi will premiere on Prime Video on February 10.

Along with Raj & DK, Farzi is written by Sita R Menon and Suman Kumar.

Read Also 'Farzi': Shahid Kapoor turns into an artist for his web series debut