Vijay Deverakonda set to make a splash in Bollywood with 'Liger'

Bigger than even Rajinikanth, is how the release of Vijay Deverakonda’s debut Hindi film, Liger, is being described by those close to the project. Producer Karan Johar is leaving no stone unturned to project and market Vijay as the ‘next best thing’ in Bollywood. Liger director Puri Jagannadh is planning another action film with Arjun Reddy star.

“Vijay was unstoppable in Telugu cinema. Now, with Hindi film industry opening its doors for him, he is expected to conquer the entire belt from the Ganga to the Gangotri,” a Dharma source adds.

Talking about the film, which also stars Ananya Panday, Vijay shares, “Liger is going to be a big screen experience. We’ve worked hard on the action sequences, which will be nothing like the audience have seen before. I am confident Liger will bring the audience back to theatres.”

Published on: Saturday, September 04, 2021, 07:00 AM IST