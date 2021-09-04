e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

Advertisement

Entertainment

Updated on: Friday, September 03, 2021, 11:14 PM IST

Vijay Deverakonda set to make a splash in Bollywood with 'Liger'

Bigger than even Rajinikanth, is how the release of Vijay Deverakonda’s debut Hindi film, Liger, is being described as
Subhash K Jha
Advertisement

Bigger than even Rajinikanth, is how the release of Vijay Deverakonda’s debut Hindi film, Liger, is being described by those close to the project. Producer Karan Johar is leaving no stone unturned to project and market Vijay as the ‘next best thing’ in Bollywood. Liger director Puri Jagannadh is planning another action film with Arjun Reddy star.

“Vijay was unstoppable in Telugu cinema. Now, with Hindi film industry opening its doors for him, he is expected to conquer the entire belt from the Ganga to the Gangotri,” a Dharma source adds.

Talking about the film, which also stars Ananya Panday, Vijay shares, “Liger is going to be a big screen experience. We’ve worked hard on the action sequences, which will be nothing like the audience have seen before. I am confident Liger will bring the audience back to theatres.”

ALSO READ

A whopping 300 cr being spent on Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's Brahmastra?

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement
Published on: Saturday, September 04, 2021, 07:00 AM IST
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

RECENT STORIES

Advertisement
Advertisement

TRENDING

Free Press Journal