A whopping 300 cr being spent on Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's Brahmastra?

Ever since it was announced a couple of years ago, all eyes have been on Ayan Mukerji’s ambitious mega-budget movie, Brahmastra. After facing a few hiccups initially, the film finally got into shoot mode with Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt headlining the project. And now it seems the movie is turning out to be one of the most expensive films bankrolled by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions — Disney+Hotstar (which was previously Star Fox) has also invested in it.

The cast, crew and makers are mum on the money being spent on the making of the magnum opus. But, a source in the know said, “Brahmastra was planned as a joint Dharma-Star Fox co-production. It was meant to be a series of three films, with each budgeted at around 150 cr. However, the first film over-shot its budget by leaps. At the moment, it seems to be budgeted at around Rs 300 cr with no sign of completion in the immediate future. The other two films planned in the trilogy stand annulled.”

Brahmastra is said to be an amalgamation of science-fiction and occultism. It also stars Amitabh Bachchan and Nagarjuna in pivotal roles, with Ranbir and Alia pairing up on screen for the first time.

Published on: Friday, September 03, 2021, 07:00 AM IST