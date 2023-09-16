Vijay Deverakonda Donates ₹1 Crore To 100 Families After Kushi Success

Actor Vijay Deverakonda shared his happiness with the fans who made the movie "Kushi" a huge success. A total of 100 lucky families selected to share Kushi's happiness were given cheques worth Rs 1 lakh. The families receiving these cheques hugged Vijay in excitement.

Vijay, director Shiva Nirvana, producers Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar of Myth Movie Makers participated in the event held in Hyderabad.

Vijay Devarakonda said, "I want to do many good programs for you who are showing me so much love. Because I too once thought that it would be nice if someone helped us like this. During my study days, all my friends went on vacation, I used to stay at home because I didn't want to bother my parents by asking for money. Then I used to think how my friends are enjoying the tour. It would have been nice if someone could have given us some money at the time when we were struggling to pay the engineering fees of my brother. But I didn't want to ask anyone."

He went on to say, "I have crossed all that and reached this level today with you all as a family. Being able to help you today is my personal wish. After receiving the money, if you feel a little happy and feel less stressed, that will satisfy me. I am happy if this little help is useful for you. Don't thank me. I'm Just sharing my love with you. Last time, few youngsters were sent on a tour. Since the announcement of this program, more than 50,000 applications have been received. But we can only do it for 100 people. I will continue to support you as long as I do films. Thank you for the love you show me."

On this occasion producer Y Ravi Shankar said, "You know how happy the success of the movie Kushi has made us all. The film has become so successful because of your support. We are happy that Vijay has taken this initiative to share our happiness with you. Our production is in such a good position because of the love given by the audience and fans. It is a good concept of Vijay to giving back to them. I hope the rest of the industry will follow same."

Producer Naveen Yerneni said - "Our Kushi has become a super hit with gross collections exceeding Rs 100 crore. We thank the audience and fans for such a good success. I am happy that Vijay started with our movie to try to help 100 people. This is a step to encourage everyone to do such good deeds."

Director Shiva Nirvana said - "In these two years that I travelled with Vijay, the fans showed me some of the love they showed to him. Thanks to the fans for making Kushi such a huge success. I am happy that Vijay is starting an effort to share our love with 100 of you through my film. They selected not only from Telugu states but also from Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and South States. Because our movie got good response from all places in South. There is one thing that I have been impressed with from Vijay. Success or failure, Vijay will be the same. He stands by his word. In any case, Vijay's effort is not flawed. We sincerely hope that this Rs 1 lakh will serve your needs and bring happiness to all of you."

