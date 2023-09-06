'Save Us Also': After Vijay Deverakonda Promises ₹1 Crore To Needy, World Famous Lover Makers Claim ₹8 Crore Loss

South star Vijay Deverakonda, who is currently basking in the success of his latest release Kushi, recently won hearts after he announced that he will be donating Rs 1 crore from his fee amongst 100 families in need. However, it has now also sparked a row after makers of his 2020 film World Famous Lover asked him to help them out too as they incurred a heavy loss due to the film's failure.

World Famous Lover, starring Vijay in the lead, released in the year 2020, and it failed miserably at the box office.

The distribution rights for the film were bought by Abhishek Nama of the popular Tollywood production and distribution house Abhishek Pictures, and the firm has now claimed that it incurred a loss of a whopping Rs 8 crore due to the film's failure.

Tollywood producer asks Vijay to 'save' them

On Tuesday evening, as Vijay announced his decision to donate Rs 1 lakh each to 100 families, the official handle of Abhishek Pictures tweeted that he must step in to save them too.

"Dear @TheDeverakonda, We lost 8 crs in the distribution of #WorldFamousLover, but no one responded over it!!, the tweet from the official handle read.

The makers added, "Now as you are donating 1CR to the families with your big heart, Kindly requesting & Hoping for you to save us and our Exhibitors & Distributors families also".

Vijay is yet to respond to Abhishek Pictures and address the issue.

Kushi box office success

Meanwhile, Vijay's Kushi is slowly but steadily inching towards the Rs 50 crore mark. The film reunites him with his Mahanati co-star Samantha Ruth Prabhu, and their chemistry has already become the talk of the town.

Stating that he will only be able to truly enjoy the film's success when his fans would be happy, Vijay took to his social media handles on Tuesday to share, "I wanted to share my success & happiness with you. So decided to share 1 crore from my #Kushi earnings with you. 100 families will be given 1 lac each ! Apply below. It would make me happy if it really helped someone."

He also said that he would be sleepless if he did not do it.

