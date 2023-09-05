Vijay Deverakonda To Donate ₹1 Crore From His Kushi Fee To Needy Families: 'I'll Be Sleepless'

South star Vijay Deverakonda is currently basking in the success of his latest release Kushi, which has emerged to be superhit. The film is close to touch the Rs 50 crore mark, and Vijay, along with co-star Samantha Ruth Prabhu, cannot get enough of all the love that is being showered on them.

And now, as a token of gratitude, Vijay has decided to donate a portion of the remuneration that he received for Kushi to 100 families who need it.

Vijay shared that he will be donating a total of Rs 1 crore among 100 families, and only then will he be able to truly enjoy the success of Kushi.

Vijay's gesture of thanks for his fans

On Monday evening, Vijay was in Vizag, promoting his film Kushi and interacting with his fans when he made the announcement.

The actor stated that he is not sure how will he pull it off but he has decided to donate Rs 1 crore from his Kushi fee amongst 100 families. He stated that he will share a link on his social media handle where people can enter their details, and then he will present 100 needy families with Rs 1 lakh cheque each.

"I don’t know if I can pull it off or whether its right or wrong. But, if I don’t do it, I’ll be sleepless. If the money helps people to pay their rent or fees or anything, I will be happy. Once I complete this, I would be able to enjoy the success of the film in true sense," Vijay said at the event.

He added that he will try to complete the whole thing within the next 10 days.

About Kushi

Meanwhile, Kushi opened with Rs 16 crore at the box office, but it witnessed a dip in numbers over the weekend.

So far, the film has earned a total of Rs 39.25 crore in four days and it is slowly, but steadily, inching towards the Rs 50 crore mark.

Kushi reunites Vijay and Samantha after their superhit 2018 film Mahanati. Their chemistry in the film is being lauded by the audience. The story revolves around inter-faith relationship against the picturesque backdrop of Kashmir.

