Vijay Deverakonda Visits Yadadri Temple In Telangana Amid Kushi Success

By: FPJ Web Desk | September 03, 2023
South star Vijay Deverakonda visited the Yadadri temple in Telangana on Sunday morning
The actor was seen wearing a traditional white outfit -- a white kurta and a lungi
He was accompanied by his family at the temple
Sharing the pictures on his social media handle, Vijay wrote, "My Family has been blessed this year with lots of love & Kushi"
"Visited the most beautiful Yadadri temple to offer our gratitude with our families," he added
"When I was told of the powerful nature of the temple - I prayed for all of you. You all deserve utmost happiness and success!" he tweeted
Kushi reunites Vijay with Samantha after five long years, their last film together being Mahanati (2018)
The film has minted almost Rs 25 crore in just two days, and the numbers are only going to rise over the weekend
Thanks For Reading!