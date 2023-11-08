 Vijay Devarakonda REACTS To Rumoured GF Rashmika Mandanna's Deepfake Video: 'Shouldn't Happen To Anyone'
Vijay Devarakonda REACTS To Rumoured GF Rashmika Mandanna's Deepfake Video: 'Shouldn't Happen To Anyone'

Vijay Devarakonda REACTS To Rumoured GF Rashmika Mandanna's Deepfake Video: 'Shouldn't Happen To Anyone'

Vijay Devarakonda and Rashmika Mandanna have starred in films such as Geetha Govindam and Dear Comrade.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, November 08, 2023, 02:22 PM IST
article-image

Rashmika Mandanna's deepfake video recently went viral on the Internet. The video shows a woman identified as Zara Patel, dressed in black, entering a lift. However, Patel's face gets edited to Rashmika's face using artificial intelligence (AI)

Now, Rashmika's rumoured boyfriend, actor Vijay Deverakonda reacted to her deepfake video. Taking to his Instagram story, he wrote, “Extremely important steps for the future. This shouldn't happen to anyone. Also, an efficient accessible cyber wing for quick crackdowns and punishment will make people more secure.”

Check it out:

Vijay Deverakonda Wishes 'Darlings' Rashmika Mandanna, Sandeep Reddy Vanga On Animal Teaser
Rashmika Mandanna REACTS To Deepfake Video: 'Feel Really Hurt, It's Extremely Scary'
After Rashmika's video went viral, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology issued an advisory to social media platforms.

The government advisory stated, "Whoever, by means of any communication device or computer resource cheats by personating, shall be punished with imprisonment of either description for a term which may extend to three years and shall also be liable to fine which may extend to one lakh rupees."

Meanwhile, Rashmika reacted to her viral deepfake video on November 7, and wrote, "I feel really hurt to share this and have to talk about the deepfake video of me being spread online. Something like this is honestly, extremely scary not only for me, but also for each one of us who today is vulnerable to so much harm because of how technology is being misused."

Zara Patel REACTS After Her Video With Rashmika Mandanna's Face Goes Viral: 'Deeply Disturbed &...
