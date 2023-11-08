Vijay Devarakonda REACTS To Rumoured GF Rashmika Mandanna's Deepfake Video: 'Shouldn't Happen To Anyone'

Rashmika Mandanna's deepfake video recently went viral on the Internet. The video shows a woman identified as Zara Patel, dressed in black, entering a lift. However, Patel's face gets edited to Rashmika's face using artificial intelligence (AI)

Now, Rashmika's rumoured boyfriend, actor Vijay Deverakonda reacted to her deepfake video. Taking to his Instagram story, he wrote, “Extremely important steps for the future. This shouldn't happen to anyone. Also, an efficient accessible cyber wing for quick crackdowns and punishment will make people more secure.”

Check it out:

After Rashmika's video went viral, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology issued an advisory to social media platforms.

The government advisory stated, "Whoever, by means of any communication device or computer resource cheats by personating, shall be punished with imprisonment of either description for a term which may extend to three years and shall also be liable to fine which may extend to one lakh rupees."

Meanwhile, Rashmika reacted to her viral deepfake video on November 7, and wrote, "I feel really hurt to share this and have to talk about the deepfake video of me being spread online. Something like this is honestly, extremely scary not only for me, but also for each one of us who today is vulnerable to so much harm because of how technology is being misused."

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)