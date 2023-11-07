Zara Patel REACTS After Her Video With Rashmika Mandanna's Face Goes Viral: 'Deeply Disturbed & Upset'

Photo Via Instagram

Rashmika Mandanna's deepfake video is currently doing the rounds on the internet. The woman who featured in the original video is recognised as British Indian social media personality Zara Patel. She has reacted to Mandanna's video on her social media and stated that she is 'deeply disturbed.'

Taking to her Instagram story, Zara wrote, "Hi all, It has come to my attention that someone created a deepfake video using my body and a popular Bollywood actresses face. I had no involvement with the deepfake video, and I'm deeply disturbed and upset by what is happening."

"I worry about the future of women and girls who now have to fear even more about putting themselves on social media. Please take a step back and fact-check what you see on the internet. Not everything on the internet is real," she concluded.

In the video, Zara is seen dressed in a black unitard, walking into an elevator. Later, Rashmika's face gets edited into Zara's face using artificial intelligence (AI) to resemble the Pushpa actress.

On November 7, Rashmika also broke her silence on her viral deepfake video and wrote, "I feel really hurt to share this and have to talk about the deepfake video of me being spread online. Something like this is honestly, extremely scary not only for me, but also for each one of us who today is vulnerable to so much harm because of how technology is being misused."

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Many celebrities like Amitabh Bachchan, Naga Chaitanya, and Mrunal Thakur among others have extended their support to Rashmika.