 Vijay 69 OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Anupam Kher's Film Online
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentVijay 69 OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Anupam Kher's Film Online

Vijay 69 OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Anupam Kher's Film Online

The upcoming sports drama film is directed and written by Akshay Roy

Sunanda SinghUpdated: Tuesday, October 29, 2024, 11:57 AM IST
article-image
Vijay 69 OTT Release Date | Teaser

Vijay 69 is a sports drama film starring Anupam Kher as Vijay in the lead role. The upcoming film is set to release on OTT in November 2024. It is directed and written by Akshay Roy.

When and where to watch Vijay 69 on OTT?

The film is set to premiere on November 8, 2024. It will be available to watch on Netflix. The streaming giant shared the poster of the film on X and wrote, "Inhone sapne zinda rakhe, phir sapnon ne inhe zinda rakha hai ✨Vijay 69!"

Plot

FPJ Shorts
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Mahim May Not Be A Cakewalk For MNS Leader Amit Thackeray
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Mahim May Not Be A Cakewalk For MNS Leader Amit Thackeray
UTET 2024 Preliminary Answer Keys Released At ukutet.com
UTET 2024 Preliminary Answer Keys Released At ukutet.com
India Commemorate Ayurveda Day With 150 Countries
India Commemorate Ayurveda Day With 150 Countries
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: 2 Leaders Of Congress & 1 Of CM Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction File Their Nomination As Independent Candidates
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: 2 Leaders Of Congress & 1 Of CM Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction File Their Nomination As Independent Candidates

The movie follows the story of Vijay, a 69-year-old man with a lifelong passion for cycling. It depicts his decision to pursue this passion once more by training for a triathlon. The film highlights how he defies societal expectations and refuses to let age limit his ambitions.

Read Also
Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein Season 2 OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Anchal Singh, Tahir Raj...
article-image

Cast and production of Vijay 69

The cast of the film includes Anupam Kher, Chunky Panday, Raj Sharma, and Mihir Ahuja, among others. The film is produced by Yogendra Mogre and Maneesha Sharma under the banner of Yash Raj Films Entertainment. The cinematography is done by Sahil Bhardwaj. The music of the film is composed by Kirk Braganza, Avikal Shrivastava, Shashwath Jagadeesh, Pritam Das and Baylon Fonseca.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Vijay 69 OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Anupam Kher's Film Online

Vijay 69 OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Anupam Kher's Film Online

Arjun Kapoor REACTS As Fan Shouts 'How Is Malaika' During Singham Again Promotions In Mumbai (VIDEO)

Arjun Kapoor REACTS As Fan Shouts 'How Is Malaika' During Singham Again Promotions In Mumbai (VIDEO)

Salman Khan Gets Fresh Death Threat, 20-Year-Old Youth Arrested From Noida

Salman Khan Gets Fresh Death Threat, 20-Year-Old Youth Arrested From Noida

Your Fault OTT Release OTT Release Date: All About Plot, Cast & Where To Watch

Your Fault OTT Release OTT Release Date: All About Plot, Cast & Where To Watch

Diljit Dosanjh Thanks Delhi Police For Support Amid Chaos, Mismanagement Claims At Dil-Luminati Tour...

Diljit Dosanjh Thanks Delhi Police For Support Amid Chaos, Mismanagement Claims At Dil-Luminati Tour...