Vijay 69 OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Anupam Kher's Film Online

Vijay 69 OTT Release Date | Teaser

Vijay 69 is a sports drama film starring Anupam Kher as Vijay in the lead role. The upcoming film is set to release on OTT in November 2024. It is directed and written by Akshay Roy.

When and where to watch Vijay 69 on OTT?

The film is set to premiere on November 8, 2024. It will be available to watch on Netflix. The streaming giant shared the poster of the film on X and wrote, "Inhone sapne zinda rakhe, phir sapnon ne inhe zinda rakha hai ✨Vijay 69!"

Plot

The movie follows the story of Vijay, a 69-year-old man with a lifelong passion for cycling. It depicts his decision to pursue this passion once more by training for a triathlon. The film highlights how he defies societal expectations and refuses to let age limit his ambitions.

Cast and production of Vijay 69

The cast of the film includes Anupam Kher, Chunky Panday, Raj Sharma, and Mihir Ahuja, among others. The film is produced by Yogendra Mogre and Maneesha Sharma under the banner of Yash Raj Films Entertainment. The cinematography is done by Sahil Bhardwaj. The music of the film is composed by Kirk Braganza, Avikal Shrivastava, Shashwath Jagadeesh, Pritam Das and Baylon Fonseca.